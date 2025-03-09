Wolf makes 26 saves, Flames shut out Canadiens

It was Wolf’s third shutout of the season and in the NHL, setting a Flames rookie record and tying him for the NHL rookie lead with Leevi Merilainen of the Ottawa Senators.

Joel Farabee scored in a second consecutive game for the Flames (30-23-10), who have points in four straight (2-0-2).

Jakub Dobes made 23 saves for the Canadiens (30-27-6), who had a six-game point streak end (5-0-1) with a second straight loss.

Farabee gave Calgary a 1-0 lead on a wrist shot through a screen from the right face-off dot that Dobes glove side at 16:21 of the second period.

The goal came after Yegor Sharangovich hit the post on a backhand two minutes into the second after being stopped by Dobes on consecutive shots off the rush midway through the first period.

Montreal forward Cole Caufield hit the crossbar on a cross-ice setup by Lane Hutson 59 seconds into the third.

Caufield, who had a four-game goal streak end, also missed the net on a breakaway at 14:34.

Wolf made two saves, off Caufield and Nick Suzuki, in the final 1:21 to preserve the win.