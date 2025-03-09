CALGARY -- Dustin Wolf made 26 saves to help the Calgary Flames hold on for a 1-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.
Wolf makes 26 saves, Flames shut out Canadiens
Farabee scores for Calgary, which has points in four straight
It was Wolf’s third shutout of the season and in the NHL, setting a Flames rookie record and tying him for the NHL rookie lead with Leevi Merilainen of the Ottawa Senators.
Joel Farabee scored in a second consecutive game for the Flames (30-23-10), who have points in four straight (2-0-2).
Jakub Dobes made 23 saves for the Canadiens (30-27-6), who had a six-game point streak end (5-0-1) with a second straight loss.
Farabee gave Calgary a 1-0 lead on a wrist shot through a screen from the right face-off dot that Dobes glove side at 16:21 of the second period.
The goal came after Yegor Sharangovich hit the post on a backhand two minutes into the second after being stopped by Dobes on consecutive shots off the rush midway through the first period.
Montreal forward Cole Caufield hit the crossbar on a cross-ice setup by Lane Hutson 59 seconds into the third.
Caufield, who had a four-game goal streak end, also missed the net on a breakaway at 14:34.
Wolf made two saves, off Caufield and Nick Suzuki, in the final 1:21 to preserve the win.