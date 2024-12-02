McAvoy, Coyle each scores twice, Bruins win Centennial game against Canadiens 

Boston celebrated its Centennial, with Sunday’s game taking place exactly 100 years after their first game in franchise history, a 2-1 win against the Montreal Maroons on Dec. 1, 1924. The Bruins held a pregame ceremony that featured tribute videos and appearances from franchise legends such as Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Patrice Bergeron and more.

David Pastrnak also scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for Boston (12-11-3), which has won four of six (4-2-0). The Bruins extended their point steak against the Canadiens to 16 games (15-0-1), the longest active point streak by a team against a single opponent.

Cole Caufield scored twice, and Nick Suzuki had two assists for Montreal (8-13-3), which lost 4-3 at the New York Rangers Saturday and has lost four of its past five (1-3-1). Cayden Primeau made 24 saves.

McAvoy gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 11:45 of the first period, skating through the right circle before looping around the net and scoring with a wraparound.

Pastrnak pushed it to 2-0 at 12:40, finishing Pavel Zacha’s pass from behind the net with a one-timer.

Coyle extended it to 3-0 just 15 seconds later, lifting a backhand over Primeau’s stick from in front.

McAvoy made it 4-0 with a short-handed breakaway 38 seconds into the second period, shifting the puck forehand to backhand and stuffing it around Primeau’s outstretched right pad.

Caufield cut it to 4-1 at 5:42, redirecting the puck past Swayman at the net-front.

Coyle pushed to 5-1 just 21 seconds into the third. He took a pass from Cole Koepke on the rush and deked around Primeau before putting the puck in at the left post.

Emil Heineman cut it to 5-2 at 2:28 of the third with a one-timer set up by Jake Evans, and Caufield made it 5-3 by going five-hole on Swayman with a wrist shot from the left circle at 6:38.

Koepke scored an empty-net goal for the 6-3 final at 17:46.