Wild at Golden Knights projected lineups

WILD (36-16-10) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-19-14)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, SNE

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Bobby Brink

Robby Fabbri -- Michael McCarron -- Nico Sturm

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted, Daemon Hunt, Nick Foligno, Jeff Petry

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Rasmus Andersson -- Jeremy Lauzon

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

McCarron is likely to make his Wild debut after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. … Petry, a defenseman, was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Minnesota acquired Brink and Nick Foligno in trades Friday; Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers and Foligno, a forward, from the Chicago Blackhawks. ... The Wild traded forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the Panthers for future considerations Friday. … The Golden Knights placed Stone, a forward, on injured reserve Thursday. … Smith, acquired in a trade with the Predators on Tuesday is set to make his debut on the fourth line. … Dowd will center the fourth line after being acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. ... Vegas placed forwards Alexander Holtz and Cole Reinhardt on waivers Thursday.