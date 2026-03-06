Wild at Golden Knights projected lineups

WILD (36-16-10) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-19-14)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, SNE
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Bobby Brink
Robby Fabbri -- Michael McCarron -- Nico Sturm
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted, Daemon Hunt, Nick Foligno, Jeff Petry
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Rasmus Andersson -- Jeremy Lauzon
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
McCarron is likely to make his Wild debut after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. … Petry, a defenseman, was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Minnesota acquired Brink and Nick Foligno in trades Friday; Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers and Foligno, a forward, from the Chicago Blackhawks. ... The Wild traded forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the Panthers for future considerations Friday. … The Golden Knights placed Stone, a forward, on injured reserve Thursday. … Smith, acquired in a trade with the Predators on Tuesday is set to make his debut on the fourth line. … Dowd will center the fourth line after being acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. ... Vegas placed forwards Alexander Holtz and Cole Reinhardt on waivers Thursday.