Wild at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (36-16-10) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-19-14) 

10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, SNE

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Bobby Brink 

Robby Fabbri -- Michael McCarron -- Nico Sturm

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted, Daemon Hunt, Nick Foligno, Jeff Petry

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons 

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Rasmus Andersson -- Jeremy Lauzon 

Akira Schmid 

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

McCarron is likely to make his Wild debut after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. … Petry, a defenseman, was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Minnesota acquired Brink and Nick Foligno in trades Friday; Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers and Foligno, a forward, from the Chicago Blackhawks. ... The Wild traded forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the Panthers for future considerations Friday. … The Golden Knights placed Stone, a forward, on injured reserve Thursday. … Smith, acquired in a trade with the Predators on Tuesday is set to make his debut on the fourth line. … Dowd will center the fourth line after being acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. ... Vegas placed forwards Alexander Holtz and Cole Reinhardt on waivers Thursday.

Latest News

NHL Trade Deadline live blog

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Kadri traded back to Avalanche by Flames for Olofsson, draft picks

Schenn traded to Islanders by Blues for Drouin, 2 draft picks

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

List of NHL captains

Faulk traded to Red Wings by Blues for Holl, 2026 Draft picks

NHL On Tap: Stars face Avalanche seeking 11th consecutive win

Kristen Bowness making big impact on family business with Mammoth

Pageau signs 3-year contract to stay with Islanders

NHL Status Report: Hintz likely back for Stars against Avalanche

Eberle signs 2-year contract to remain with Kraken

Carlson traded to Ducks by Capitals for 2 draft picks, including conditional 1st

Stanley, Schenn traded to Sabres by Jets

Dickinson, Dach traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for Mangiapane, pick

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 