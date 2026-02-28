Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ UTA – 12:46 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Minnesota

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Utah

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Utah’s JJ Peterka preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Dylan Guenther’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 7:18 (12:42 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Sabres edge Panthers, push road point streak to 8

Dubois scores twice, Capitals hold off Golden Knights

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Woodard, Abercrombie drop puck at Capitals Black History celebration

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Wilson back for Capitals against Golden Knights

NHL Trade Buzz: Wild still 'have work to do,' Guerin says

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 27

NHL On Tap: Olympians return to bolster Golden Knights, Capitals

NHL EDGE stats behind Schaefer’s historic rookie season

Trade decisions may not be made until right before Deadline, Mammoth GM says

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL set to celebrate 'Hockey Day' in Sweden, Germany, Czechia, Finland

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Senators, Canadiens to play Kraft Hockeyville 2025 preseason game in Trois-Rivières

McDavid reaches 100 points, Oilers cruise past Kings

Boldy has 4 points, sparks Wild past Avalanche for 6th straight win

Wolf makes 34 saves, Flames defeat Sharks