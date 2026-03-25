Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ TBL – 18:42 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined Pittsburgh’s Justin Brazeau contacted Scott Wedgewood in the crease and impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

Frondell gets assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks hold off Islanders

Maurice honored for coaching 2,000 NHL regular season games

NHL Status Report: Chabot to be 'out a while' for Senators with injury

Frondell makes NHL debut with Blackhawks against Islanders

Hagens signs AHL tryout agreement, Bruins 'keeping all options open'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Matthew Tkachuk meets with Tiger Woods at TGL finals

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Sennecke fined $2,000 for embellishment in Ducks game

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Blue Jackets can move into 2nd in Metropolitan

NHL Status Report: Stolarz back at practice with Maple Leafs

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Senators tighten wild-card race in East with win against Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings