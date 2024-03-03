ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Binnington made 21 saves to help the St. Louis Blues end a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Binnington makes 21 saves, Blues defeat Wild
Krug has goal, assist, Neighbours scores 20th of season for St. Louis
Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, and Alexey Toropchenko and Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis (31-26-3), which was 0-2-1 in the past three games.
Jon Merrill scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for Minnesota (28-27-6), which has lost three straight after winning seven of eight.
Toropchenko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:34 of the first when his deflection of a Scott Perunovich point shot hit off the right post, off Fleury's left skate and just over the goal line. It was his 10th goal of the season, tying a career high.
Merrill tied it 1-1 at 10:06 of the second period. After the Blues failed to get a puck out at the blue line, defenseman Justin Faulk’s pass went right to Merrill, who shot through traffic from the high slot.
Neighbours’ 20th goal restored the St. Louis lead 2-1 at 12:53 when he slid a rebound past Fleury on the power play. Minnesota unsuccessfully challenged the goal for goaltender interference on Neighbours.
Krug scored into an empty net at 19:11 of the third period for the 3-1 final.