Binnington makes 21 saves, Blues defeat Wild

Krug has goal, assist, Neighbours scores 20th of season for St. Louis

Recap: Wild at Blues 3.2.24

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Binnington made 21 saves to help the St. Louis Blues end a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, and Alexey Toropchenko and Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis (31-26-3), which was 0-2-1 in the past three games.

Jon Merrill scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for Minnesota (28-27-6), which has lost three straight after winning seven of eight.

Toropchenko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:34 of the first when his deflection of a Scott Perunovich point shot hit off the right post, off Fleury's left skate and just over the goal line. It was his 10th goal of the season, tying a career high.

Merrill tied it 1-1 at 10:06 of the second period. After the Blues failed to get a puck out at the blue line, defenseman Justin Faulk’s pass went right to Merrill, who shot through traffic from the high slot.

Neighbours’ 20th goal restored the St. Louis lead 2-1 at 12:53 when he slid a rebound past Fleury on the power play. Minnesota unsuccessfully challenged the goal for goaltender interference on Neighbours.

Krug scored into an empty net at 19:11 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

