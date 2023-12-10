Wild at Kraken

WILD (9-12-4) at KRAKEN (8-13-7)
9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSWI, BSN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matthew Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zucarello
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Hartman
Alex Goligoski -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Dakota Mermis -- Jon Merrill
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: None
Injured: Jonas Brodin (upper body), Zach Bogosian (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Marian Studenic
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Status report
Brodin is week to week after he was injured in a 4-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. … Bogosian was a full participant at the morning skate, but Wild coach John Hynes said he didn't yet know the defenseman's availability. … The Kraken did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. … Daccord is projected to start after stopping five of seven shots in relief of Grubauer, who sustained a lower-body injury, left after the second period and was placed on injured reserve. … Schultz left in the second after the puck hit him in the face. The defenseman is questionable.