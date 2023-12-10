Wild at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (9-12-4) at KRAKEN (8-13-7)

9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSWI, BSN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matthew Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zucarello

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Hartman

Alex Goligoski -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Dakota Mermis -- Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: None

Injured: Jonas Brodin (upper body), Zach Bogosian (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Marian Studenic

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Status report

Brodin is week to week after he was injured in a 4-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. … Bogosian was a full participant at the morning skate, but Wild coach John Hynes said he didn't yet know the defenseman's availability. … The Kraken did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. … Daccord is projected to start after stopping five of seven shots in relief of Grubauer, who sustained a lower-body injury, left after the second period and was placed on injured reserve. … Schultz left in the second after the puck hit him in the face. The defenseman is questionable.

