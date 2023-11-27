Hartman suspended 2 games for actions in Wild game

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended for two games, without pay, for tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat during NHL Game No. 316 in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 26, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 7:51 of the third period.

Hartman is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $41,463.42. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.