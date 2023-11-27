Latest News

NHL Buzz news and Notes November 27

NHL Buzz: Korpisalo game-time decision for Senators against Panthers
Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason

Evason fired as Wild coach, no replacement named
Maple Leafs 'hit or miss' this season, GM says

Maple Leafs have been 'hit or miss' this season, GM says
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid back in dominant form

McDavid scoring surge has Oilers captain back in dominant form
McDavid Kucherov Saros named 3 stars of week 

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
Gordie Howe history of  600th NHL goal

Howe hailed, heckled on milestone night 58 years ago
Connor Bedard watch first matchup with Kirill Kaprizov

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick ready for 1st matchup with Kaprizov, Wild
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
NHL betting odds for November 27, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 27
NHL On Tap news and notes November 27

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Sabres, look to continue strong start
Women in Hockey: Leanne Judy

Women in Hockey: Leanne Judy
Anaheim Ducks Edmonton Oilers game recap November 26

McDavid gets 5 points, Oilers cruise past slumping Ducks
Winnipeg Jets Nashville Predators game recap November 26

Predators hold off Jets, win 5th straight
Calder Trophy Tracker Connor Bedard leader for rookie of year

Trophy Tracker: Bedard unanimous leader for Calder as rookie of year
Devante Smith-Pelly returns to Washington Capitals as broadcast analyst

Color of Hockey: Smith-Pelly returns to Capitals as radio broadcast analyst

Hartman suspended 2 games for actions in Wild game

Forward banned for tripping DeBrincat of Red Wings

Hartman suspended two games for tripping

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended for two games, without pay, for tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat during NHL Game No. 316 in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 26, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 7:51 of the third period.

Hartman is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $41,463.42. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Related Content

Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason

Evason fired as Wild coach, no replacement named