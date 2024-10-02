Kaprizov long-term contract ‘focus’ for Wild, owner says

Kirill Kaprizov can become an unrestricted free agent after next season, but the Minnesota Wild have every intention to sign their star player long term.

"He's going to be the focus of what we're going to do," owner Craig Leipold said Tuesday. "We plan to re-sign him. I will tell you nobody will offer more money than us, or longer (years), so all we have to do is prove to him that we want to win."

The 27-year-old forward led the Wild with 96 points (46 goals, 50 assists) in 75 games last season and has led them in points in each of his four NHL seasons. He won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 2020-21 and has 330 points (tied for 12th in the NHL), and 160 goals (sixth) in 278 games since entering the League. He has 12 points (10 goals, two assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Kaprizov has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $45 million contract ($9 million average annual value) he signed Sept. 21, 2021. He can sign an eight-year contract with Minnesota as early as July 1, 2025; should he reach unrestricted free agency, he can sign a seven-year contract elsewhere.