Kaprizov long-term contract ‘focus’ for Wild, owner says

Forward can become unrestricted free agent after next season, led Minnesota with 96 points in 2023-24

Kirill Kaprizov MIN owner long term contract

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Kirill Kaprizov can become an unrestricted free agent after next season, but the Minnesota Wild have every intention to sign their star player long term.

"He's going to be the focus of what we're going to do," owner Craig Leipold said Tuesday. "We plan to re-sign him. I will tell you nobody will offer more money than us, or longer (years), so all we have to do is prove to him that we want to win."

The 27-year-old forward led the Wild with 96 points (46 goals, 50 assists) in 75 games last season and has led them in points in each of his four NHL seasons. He won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 2020-21 and has 330 points (tied for 12th in the NHL), and 160 goals (sixth) in 278 games since entering the League. He has 12 points (10 goals, two assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Kaprizov has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $45 million contract ($9 million average annual value) he signed Sept. 21, 2021. He can sign an eight-year contract with Minnesota as early as July 1, 2025; should he reach unrestricted free agency, he can sign a seven-year contract elsewhere.

SJS@MIN: Kaprizov scores for the third time, notches 300 points

The Wild (39-34-9) failed to qualify for the playoffs last season and are essentially returning the same roster, only signing depth forward Yakov Trenin to a four-year contract during the offseason.

"So, what does he want? He wants to win," Leipold said of Kaprizov. "So, we have to prove not only to him, but other UFAs that we also want to win. And we're used to winning and this is the ‘State of Hockey,’ and we're going to get back to the winning ways.

“We're going to get a perennial playoff team, but it does start with Kirill."

Minnesota also will get NHL salary cap relief after this season; forward Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter will only count $833,333 each per season against the cap as part of their buyouts, rather than the $7-plus million each this season.

"Next July 1 is going to be like Christmas," Leipold said. "We're going to have money available. We're going to have the resources available to do what we need to do to get back to Wild hockey, and we're looking forward to that. We look at who could be available next year. You're going to ask me, who are those players? I won't tell you."

Minnesota opens the regular season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 10.

NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report

Latest News

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Fantasy hockey hits, blocks, face-off wins draft guide

Global Series blog: Owen Power

Training Camp Buzz: Elias Lindholm, Marchand each makes preseason debut for Bruins

Prague to host NHL Global Fan Tour

Oct. 1: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey forward point projections

Henry on how size didn't matter, what it took to make NHL in Q&A

NHL Czech stars thrilled to see League returning to Prague for Global Series

Mailbag: Fan buzz for NHL Global Series, 1st Utah captain

Laine out 2-3 months for Canadiens with knee sprain

Fleury joins Wild ice crew during preseason game

NHL, NHLPA expected to begin talks on new CBA in early 2025

Blue Jackets celebrate 2nd birthday of Gaudreau's daughter

Bruins still looking to ‘bridge the gap’ on Swayman contract

Reinbacher out 5-6 months for Canadiens after knee surgery