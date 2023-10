Wild at Canadiens

Status report

Fleury is expected to start after Gustavsson started the Wild's first two games. ... Minnesota will dress 11 forwards and six defensemen due to NHL salary cap restraints and Goligoski, a defenseman, being injured during practice Monday. ... The Canadiens held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Newhook will move to center on the second line after Dach was injured in a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. ... Harvey-Pinard said Monday he would play on the first line, which would likely move Anderson to the second line. ... Pezzetta will make his season debut. … Montembeault will start his second straight game after making 28 saves Saturday.