Wild at Canadiens projected lineups
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jakub Lauko
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Ben Jones
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Fleury will start after Gustavsson made 32 saves Wednesday. … Xhekaj will take on penalty killing duties with Guhle out indefinitely; the defenseman had surgery Wednesday after he was injured in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Struble was recalled from a conditioning assignment with Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will play his first NHL game since Jan. 10. … Harvey-Pinard will make his season debut after being recalled from Laval on Saturday.