Wild at Canadiens projected lineups

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jakub Lauko

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Ben Jones

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Fleury will start after Gustavsson made 32 saves Wednesday. … Xhekaj will take on penalty killing duties with Guhle out indefinitely; the defenseman had surgery Wednesday after he was injured in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Struble was recalled from a conditioning assignment with Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will play his first NHL game since Jan. 10. … Harvey-Pinard will make his season debut after being recalled from Laval on Saturday.