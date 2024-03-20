Wild at Kings

WILD (34-27-8) at KINGS (35-22-11)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau
Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Adam Beckman
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Dakota Mermis -- Jon Merrill
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Vinni Lettieri
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (hip), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Viktor Arvidsson
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 4-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Brodin’s status is uncertain after the defenseman missed the final 14:36 of the third period. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. … Arvidsson could return after missing 14 games because of a lower-body injury. … Turcotte’s status is uncertain after the center missed the final 7:34 of the third Tuesday.