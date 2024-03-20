Wild at Kings

WILD (34-27-8) at KINGS (35-22-11)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Adam Beckman

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Dakota Mermis -- Jon Merrill

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Vinni Lettieri

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (hip), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Viktor Arvidsson

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 4-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Brodin’s status is uncertain after the defenseman missed the final 14:36 of the third period. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. … Arvidsson could return after missing 14 games because of a lower-body injury. … Turcotte’s status is uncertain after the center missed the final 7:34 of the third Tuesday.