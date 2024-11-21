Wild at Oilers projected lineups

WILD (12-3-3) at OILERS (10-8-2)
9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Devin Shore
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Marc Andre-Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Ben Jones, John Merrill
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Drake Caggiula -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher
Travis Dermott -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Josh Brown
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Darnell Nurse (head)
Status report
Shore, who signed with Minnesota on July 1, will play his first game with the Wild and first in the NHL since Jan. 24, 2024, when he was a member of the Seattle Kraken. … The Oilers are keeping Draisaitl on the top line with McDavid, as they did in their previous game, a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators ... Brown, a defenseman, was loaned back to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and recalled Thursday, but will not play ... With six defensemen dressed, the Oilers will end a run of four games with a modified 11-7 ... The Oilers claimed Kapanen off waivers from the St. Louis Blues, and Caggiula was recalled from Bakersfield. They will play in place of the injured forwards Arvidsson and Hyman.