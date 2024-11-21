Wild at Oilers projected lineups

WILD (12-3-3) at OILERS (10-8-2)

9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Devin Shore

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Marc Andre-Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, John Merrill

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Drake Caggiula -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Travis Dermott -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Josh Brown

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Darnell Nurse (head)

Status report

Shore, who signed with Minnesota on July 1, will play his first game with the Wild and first in the NHL since Jan. 24, 2024, when he was a member of the Seattle Kraken. … The Oilers are keeping Draisaitl on the top line with McDavid, as they did in their previous game, a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators ... Brown, a defenseman, was loaned back to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and recalled Thursday, but will not play ... With six defensemen dressed, the Oilers will end a run of four games with a modified 11-7 ... The Oilers claimed Kapanen off waivers from the St. Louis Blues, and Caggiula was recalled from Bakersfield. They will play in place of the injured forwards Arvidsson and Hyman.