Wild and Blue Jackets

WILD (16-17-4) at BLUE JACKETS (13-9-8)

7 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSOH

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman

Nic Petan -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Adam Raska

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Marc-Andre Fleury

Zane McIntyre

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jake Lucchini

Injured: Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Jack Roslovic -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Dimitri Voronkov -- Mathieu Olivier

Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Andrew Peeke, Elvis Merzlikins

Injured: Boone Jenner (jaw), Patrik Laine (clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdomen), Zach Werenski (ankle)

Status report

Zuccarello will return after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. ... Raska was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday when forward Sammy Walker was sent down. … Fleury will make his fifth straight start. ... Boqvist returns after missing 13 games with a shoulder injury. … Jenner, a forward, skated with a half-cage at the Blue Jackets morning skate Saturday and Blankenburg, a defenseman, was also on the ice. … Tarasov makes his second consecutive start.