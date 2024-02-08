Video Review: MIN @ CHI – 12:46 of the First Period

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal Minnesota

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Jacob Lucchini’s shot at 7:33 (12:27 elapsed time) completely crossed the Chicago goal line. According to Rule 37.6, “Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal.”

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 7:33 (12:27 elapsed time) and good goal Minnesota.

