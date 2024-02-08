M. Foligno breaks tie in 3rd, Wild edge Blackhawks

Vinni Lettieri, who was playing his first game since Dec. 30 because of a lower-body injury, had two assists for the Wild (22-23-5), who had lost their final two games prior to the All-Star break. Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves.

Nick Foligno scored for the Blackhawks (14-35-2), who have lost five in a row. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.

Jacob Lucchini gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 12:27 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from above the circles off a pass from Lettieri. The shot was originally ruled no goal, but play was stopped a short time later after a video review determined the puck crossed the goal line.

It was Lucchini's second NHL goal and first since Jan. 1, 2023.

The Wild outshot the Blackhawks 11-1 in the first period.

Nick Foligno tied the game 1-1 at 13:44 of the second period. Philipp Kurashev put the puck between the legs of Zach Bogosian and sent a backhand pass to Foligno for a tap-in from the edge of the crease.

Marcus Foligno put Minnesota back in front 2-1 at 10:07 of the third when he tapped in a centering pass from Lettieri.