2025 Winter Classic features Blackhawks, Blues in return to Wrigley Field

This is the second time the NHL is returning to a venue for a Winter Classic. Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, played host to the game on Jan. 1, 2010 and Jan. 2, 2023.

The 2025 Winter Classic will be the Blackhawks' NHL-high seventh outdoor game and first since the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on Jan. 1, 2019. They lost 4-2 to the Boston Bruins.

It will be Bedard's first NHL outdoor game. He was the No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Chicago is 1-5-0 in outdoor games. It also played in the 2014 Stadium Series at Soldier Field in Chicago, the 2015 Winter Classic at Nationals Park in Washington, and the 2016 Stadium Series at TCF Bank Stadium, now known as Huntington Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have also played six outdoor games.

The Blues are 2-0-0 in outdoor games, defeating the Blackhawks in the 2017 Winter Classic, and the Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Blackhawks and Blues have faced off in 330 regular-season games, with Chicago holding a 24-point edge (Blackhawks: 155-129-46, 356 points; Blues: 140-138-52, 332 points). Chicago and St. Louis have faced off 12 times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Blackhawks winning eight of those series, but losing their most recent matchup in the Western Conference First Round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven games.

There have been 39 NHL outdoor games since 2003, with two more still to be played this season. The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series features the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders and New York Rangers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets.

The Devils and Flyers will play Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1). The Rangers and Islanders face off against each other Feb. 18 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).