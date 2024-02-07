Wild at Blackhawks

WILD (21-23-5) at BLACKHAWKS (14-34-2)
9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi --Frederick Gaudreau
Brandon Duhaime -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri
Jon Merrill -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Dakota Mermis
Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Adam Beckman
Injured: Connor Dewar (lower body), Jonas Brodin (illness), Pat Maroon (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle – Tyler Johnson
Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford – Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Reese Johnson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Status report
Gustavsson will make his fifth straight start. ... Fleury will dress as the backup Wednesday after missing four games with an undisclosed injury, and will start against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. ... Lettieri returns after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Brodin, a defenseman, took part in the Wild morning skate but will not play. ... Minnesota assigned forward Adam Raska to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday … Tyler Johnson was activated from injured reserve Wednesday and will return after missing 14 games with a foot injury. ... Crevier, a defenseman, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.