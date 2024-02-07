Wild at Blackhawks

WILD (21-23-5) at BLACKHAWKS (14-34-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi --Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri

Jon Merrill -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Dakota Mermis

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Adam Beckman

Injured: Connor Dewar (lower body), Jonas Brodin (illness), Pat Maroon (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle – Tyler Johnson

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford – Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Reese Johnson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

Gustavsson will make his fifth straight start. ... Fleury will dress as the backup Wednesday after missing four games with an undisclosed injury, and will start against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. ... Lettieri returns after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Brodin, a defenseman, took part in the Wild morning skate but will not play. ... Minnesota assigned forward Adam Raska to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday … Tyler Johnson was activated from injured reserve Wednesday and will return after missing 14 games with a foot injury. ... Crevier, a defenseman, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.