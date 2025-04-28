Sullivan out as Penguins coach, no replacement named

The Pittsburgh Penguins and coach Mike Sullivan agreed to part ways Monday. No replacement was named.

The 57-year-old went 409-255-89 in 10 seasons and was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL behind Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning (13 seasons). He is a two-time Stanley Cup winner (2016, 2017) with the Penguins, and their all-time leader in coaching wins in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs (44).

"On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and City of Pittsburgh over the past decade," Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said. "Mike is known for his preparation, focus and fierce competitiveness. I was fortunate to have a front-row seat to his dedication to this franchise for the past two seasons. He will forever be an enormous part of Penguins history, not only for the impressive back-to-back Cups, his impact on the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust, but more importantly, for his love and loyalty to the organization.

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but as we continue to navigate the Penguins through this transitional period, we felt it was the best course forward for all involved."

Sullivan is 479-311-112 with 15 ties in the regular season and 47-42 in the playoffs for Pittsburgh and the Boston Bruins.

The Penguins (34-36-12) failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive season, their longest drought since four in a row from 2002-06. They were eliminated from contention when they lost 3-1 at the Chicago Blackhawks on April 6 and finished 11 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"Obviously, we're not where we want to be," Sullivan said after that game. "We all understand that. We know where we're at. We know where we've got to go, and we've got to keep working toward that."

Pittsburgh made the playoffs in 16 straight seasons from 2007-22, then the longest active streak in the NHL, and won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. It hasn't won a postseason series since 2018, losing in the opening round four straight years, and had not been absent from the playoffs since Crosby's rookie season of 2005-06, the end of a four-season drought.

"You have to have pride in what you do, no matter what it is," Crosby said April 15. "We're pretty fortunate to do what we do here. As much as I've said that there's frustrations or it's tough and difficult, in the big scheme of things, we're still pretty fortunate to do what we do. Keep that in the back of your mind. But you always have pride in whatever you do, whatever your role is, whether you're just coming in or you've been here for a long time.

"Hopefully there's a standard that we try to have and that we bring every day, and hopefully we can live up to that. But that's not anything that's given; you have to do it every single day. Today is an opportunity to hopefully get better. We've got to go out there and be professionals about it."

Sullivan replaced Mike Johnston on Dec. 12, 2015, and became the sixth coach in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after getting hired midseason. He will coach the United States at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics after a second-place finish to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016, that ran from Feb. 12-20.

"I think it's a challenge when you're losing,” Crosby said. "It's not just losses; it's what happens when you lose. It's a trickle-down effect, you know? Obviously, it's a competitive business. The movement and just, you know, there's a lot of things not to like about losing. Obviously, you put a lot of work in to try to win games. I think it's just the trickle-down and how things add up that come with it that makes it tough too."

Sullivan is the ninth NHL coach to leave his team this season, joining Jim Montgomery (Bruins on Nov. 19), Drew Bannister (St. Louis Blues, Nov. 24), Luke Richardson (Blackhawks, Dec. 5), Derek Lalonde (Detroit Red Wings, Dec. 26), John Tortorella (Philadelphia Flyers, March 27), Greg Cronin (Anaheim Ducks, April 19), Peter Laviolette (New York Rangers, April 19) and Dan Bylsma (Seattle Kraken, April 21).

NHL.com independent correspondent Wes Crosby contributed to this report