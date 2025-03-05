Stars trade for Granlund, Ceci strengthens chances at Stanley Cup

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Friday. The Dallas Stars acquired forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 1, which has boosted their chances at winning the Stanley Cup. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Toronto Maple Leafs got stronger with a 1947 trade for Max Bentley and that helped them become the first dynasty in NHL history.

The Dallas Stars were among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup before the season.

"Why not Dallas?" wrote Hockey News Editor-in-Chief Ryan Kennedy. "They were a top 10 possession team last year and have the chance to be even better this year."

Their chances improved after acquiring forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 1 for a first- and third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Stars general manager Jim Nill said Granlund was "my Finnish army knife because he's so versatile. He can play any forward position, is very effective on the power play, a very good penalty killer, takes draws and can play anywhere up and down the lineup."

Said Stars coach Peter DeBoer: "It's a message to our group that we're all-in and giving us a chance to win (the Cup)."

More than five decades earlier, a major trade was designed to help the Toronto Maple Leafs repeat as Stanley Cup champions, with a slight twist. Owner Conn Smythe, like Nill, knew he needed more offense.

"In spite of his success, Smythe knew that the key to his team's future was strength down the middle -- adding another center to captain Syl Apps and Ted Kennedy," wrote Kevin Shea in "The Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club: Official Centennial Publication."

The target was Chicago Black Hawks center Max Bentley, the reigning Hart Trophy winner who won the NHL scoring title in 1945-46 and the points race a season later.

"We need a first-class center to round out a championship contender and Bentley is the man," Smythe said.

The Black Hawks were reluctant to split the brother combination of Max and Doug Bentley.

"That was the tough part," Chicago coach Johnny Gottselig said, "but we desperately needed fresh blood up front and on defense. Smythe had what we wanted."

The trade was made Nov. 2, 1947. Toronto sent the "Flying Forts" line -- Gus Bodnar, Bud Poile and Gaye Stewart -- and promising defensemen Bob Goldham and Ernie Dickens to Chicago, which added minor league forward Cy Thomas.

"The trade would have been a blockbuster in any era," Shea said, "and when it was finalized it rocked the hockey world."

NHL President Clarence Campbell called it, "The biggest deal in hockey in a long time."

Bentley, said to have skated "like a scared jackrabbit," made an immediate impact.

"Max has the greatest shot in hockey," Maple Leafs goalie Turk Broda said. "A flick of the wrist, and brother, it's gone. He'd let it go ankle-high, close to the post and a goalie hasn't a chance."

The addition of Bentley, who was nicknamed "The Dipsy Doodle Dandy from Delisle (Saskatchewan)," bolstered Toronto with three future Hockey Hall of Fame centers with Apps and Kennedy.

"The battle for first place in 1947-48 was a two-team race between Toronto and Detroit," wrote Maple Leafs historian Eric Zweig. "Then the Leafs won a home-and-home sweep of Detroit on the final weekend to clinch first place."