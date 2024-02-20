Rasmussen signs 4-year, $12.8 million contract with Red Wings

Michael Rasmussen signed a four-year, $12.8 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3.2 million.

The 24-year-old forward could have been a restricted free agent after this season. He has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and is plus-11 in 55 games.

The No. 9 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Rasmussen has 109 points (47 goals, 62 assists) in 56 games, all with Detroit. He has yet to appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Red Wings (29-20-6) play the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, ALT2, SNP, SNO, SNE). They've won two in a row and three of five and hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.