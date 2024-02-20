Rasmussen signs 4-year, $12.8 million contract with Red Wings

Forward could have been restricted free agent after season

Michael Rasmussen DET four year contract

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Michael Rasmussen signed a four-year, $12.8 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3.2 million.

The 24-year-old forward could have been a restricted free agent after this season. He has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and is plus-11 in 55 games. 

The No. 9 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Rasmussen has 109 points (47 goals, 62 assists) in 56 games, all with Detroit. He has yet to appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

The Red Wings (29-20-6) play the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, ALT2, SNP, SNO, SNE). They've won two in a row and three of five and hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Latest News

NHL Trade Buzz: Devils may be in pursuit of goalie

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 20

NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 5-game suspension for Rielly of Maple Leafs

NHL Buzz: Siegenthaler expected to return for Devils against Capitals

Gritty, Tortorella go 'Old School' with Flyers earmuffs giveaway

Wild host 4th annual Hockey Without Limits Day 

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Stars, seek 8th straight win

NHL Morning Skate for February 20

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL had 1st weather-related postponement 100 years ago

Richter talks Stadium Series, Rangers, NHL career highlights in Q&A with NHL.com

Hurricanes hand Blackhawks 21st straight loss on road

Joseph scores twice in Senators win against Lightning

28 games to be nationally televised this week

Flames overcome Monahan’s hat trick, defeat Jets

Morelli has 2 points in NHL debut, Golden Knights shut out Sharks

Chiarot's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Kraken