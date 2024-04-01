McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson and New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending March 31.

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid led the NHL with 3-5—8 in three games to propel the Oilers (45-23-4, 94 points) to a perfect week and four-point cushion for second place in the Pacific Division. He collected a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets March 26. McDavid then posted 1-2—3, his fifth straight multi-assist performance (March 21-28: 1-13—14), in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings March 28 to become the seventh player in NHL history to record 120 points in at least three consecutive seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky (13 straight), Phil Esposito (5), Guy Lafleur (5), Paul Coffey (3), Marcel Dionne (3) and Mario Lemieux (3). McDavid added 2-1—3, including the game-winning goal, in a 6-1 triumph versus the Anaheim Ducks March 30 to extend his multi-point streak to seven contests dating to March 19 (4-15—19). The 27-year-old McDavid, who has won three consecutive and five total Art Ross Trophies, ranks third in the NHL with 29-96—125 through 70 total appearances this season – two points behind League leader Nathan MacKinnon (47-80—127 in 74 GP) – after sitting as many as 22 points back of first place through games of Jan. 24. McDavid also places among the top 2023-24 performers in assists (1st; 96 – the most by any player since 2005-06), power-play assists (1st; 35), power-play points (3rd; 42) and plus/minus (t-5th; +33).