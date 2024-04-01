McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

Oilers captain, Golden Knights goalie Thompson, Rangers forward Lafreniere earn honors

3-Stars-Week-25_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson and New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending March 31.

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid led the NHL with 3-5—8 in three games to propel the Oilers (45-23-4, 94 points) to a perfect week and four-point cushion for second place in the Pacific Division. He collected a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets March 26. McDavid then posted 1-2—3, his fifth straight multi-assist performance (March 21-28: 1-13—14), in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings March 28 to become the seventh player in NHL history to record 120 points in at least three consecutive seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky (13 straight), Phil Esposito (5), Guy Lafleur (5), Paul Coffey (3), Marcel Dionne (3) and Mario Lemieux (3). McDavid added 2-1—3, including the game-winning goal, in a 6-1 triumph versus the Anaheim Ducks March 30 to extend his multi-point streak to seven contests dating to March 19 (4-15—19). The 27-year-old McDavid, who has won three consecutive and five total Art Ross Trophies, ranks third in the NHL with 29-96—125 through 70 total appearances this season – two points behind League leader Nathan MacKinnon (47-80—127 in 74 GP) – after sitting as many as 22 points back of first place through games of Jan. 24. McDavid also places among the top 2023-24 performers in assists (1st; 96 – the most by any player since 2005-06), power-play assists (1st; 35), power-play points (3rd; 42) and plus/minus (t-5th; +33).

ANA@EDM: McDavid scores a beautiful breakaway goal in 1st

SECOND STAR – LOGAN THOMPSON, G, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Thompson paced the NHL with three wins and 102 saves in three starts, compiling a 0.98 goals-against average and .971 save percentage to lift the Golden Knights (41-25-8, 90 points) into third place in the Pacific Division via a 3-0-1 week and 5-0-1 record in their past six contests dating to March 21. He made 31 stops, and denied an overtime penalty shot, in a 2-1 triumph over the St. Louis Blues March 25 to reach the 20-win milestone for the second consecutive season. Thompson then turned aside 39 shots, including all 15 he faced in the third period, in a 4-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets March 28. He finished the week with 32 saves, his 13th 30-save performance of 2023-24, in a 2-1 overtime win versus the Minnesota Wild March 30. The 27-year-old Thompson, who is 5-0-0 in his last six appearances dating to March 17 (1.13 GAA, .962 SV%), owns a 22-12-5 record, 2.63 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and one shutout through 41 total games this season.

THIRD STAR – ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE, LW, NEW YORK RANGERS

Lafrenière topped the NHL with five goals and ranked third with seven points (5-2—7) in three games to help the Rangers (50-20-4, 104 points) extend their winning streak to five contests dating to March 21. He scored twice, his fifth career multi-goal outing and third of 2023-24, in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers March 26 as New York became the first team to clinch a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lafrenière then was held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 shootout win versus the Colorado Avalanche March 28, but rebounded with a career-high 3-2—5 (including his first career hat trick) in an 8-5 triumph over the Arizona Coyotes March 30. The 22-year-old Lafrenière, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, has established career highs in goals (25, six more than his previous best), assists (27, four more than his prior high) and points (52, 13 more than his previous best) through 74 total appearances this season.

NYR@ARI: Lafrenière tallies first hat trick of NHL career

