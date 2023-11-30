Quinn Hughes, Makar discussed on 'NHL @The Rink' podcast

Connor McDavid's hot streak, the brilliance of Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes, the surging Nashville Predators and the perplexing New York Islanders were among the topics discussed with NHL Network analyst Thomas Hickey on the newest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Hickey, a former defenseman who played 456 games for the Islanders and is now also an in-game analyst for them on MSG Networks, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke for a 15-minute interview that covered all of the above Thursday.

Hickey talked about how the Islanders have been unlike the team we have come to know in recent seasons because their issues have been on the defensive end, especially protecting leads. He discussed what has led to some of their struggles but kept an optimistic approach.

He also said he believes McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will lead the Edmonton Oilers to the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite their early-season struggles and McDavid's 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in the past three games are an indication that he is right again and they will be fine.

In addition, Hickey talked about why it has taken the Predators until now to start playing well under new coach Andrew Brunette, and as a former defenseman, he was able to talk about the details in the game that have made Makar and Hughes so dangerous this season.

Rosen and Roarke opened the episode talking about their surprise with Patrick Kane choosing the Detroit Red Wings and the challenges that await. They also discussed John Hynes taking over for Dean Evason as coach of the Minnesota Wild while debating some of the reasons they're struggling.

Both also offered reasons for why the Los Angeles Kings have been one of the best teams through the first quarter of the season, with Roarke going as far as to say they are a surprise.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.