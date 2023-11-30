Quinn Hughes, Makar discussed on 'NHL @The Rink' podcast

McDavid's hot streak, Predators, Islanders also talked about with guest Hickey

McDavid Makar at the rink podcast

© Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor McDavid's hot streak, the brilliance of Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes, the surging Nashville Predators and the perplexing New York Islanders were among the topics discussed with NHL Network analyst Thomas Hickey on the newest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Hickey, a former defenseman who played 456 games for the Islanders and is now also an in-game analyst for them on MSG Networks, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke for a 15-minute interview that covered all of the above Thursday.

Hickey talked about how the Islanders have been unlike the team we have come to know in recent seasons because their issues have been on the defensive end, especially protecting leads. He discussed what has led to some of their struggles but kept an optimistic approach.

He also said he believes McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will lead the Edmonton Oilers to the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite their early-season struggles and McDavid's 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in the past three games are an indication that he is right again and they will be fine.

In addition, Hickey talked about why it has taken the Predators until now to start playing well under new coach Andrew Brunette, and as a former defenseman, he was able to talk about the details in the game that have made Makar and Hughes so dangerous this season.

Rosen and Roarke opened the episode talking about their surprise with Patrick Kane choosing the Detroit Red Wings and the challenges that await. They also discussed John Hynes taking over for Dean Evason as coach of the Minnesota Wild while debating some of the reasons they're struggling.

Both also offered reasons for why the Los Angeles Kings have been one of the best teams through the first quarter of the season, with Roarke going as far as to say they are a surprise.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Latest News

Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry has contract terminated by Blackhawks
nhl buzz news and notes november 30

NHL Buzz: Schwartz on injured reserve for Kraken with lower-body injury
Toronto Maple Leafs Mark Giordano injury status broken finger

Giordano week to week for Maple Leafs with broken finger
NHL betting odds for November 30 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 30
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 30

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes try for 3rd straight win against division opponent
Women in Hockey: Katie Guay

Women in Hockey: Katie Guay
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Washington Capitals Los Angeles Kings game recap November 29

Lindgren makes 38 saves, Capitals end Kings’ 5-game win streak
Seth Rogen performs puck drop at Los Angeles Kings game

Seth Rogen performs ceremonial puck drop before Kings game
Detroit Red Wings New York Rangers game recap November 29

Vesey, Rangers rally in 3rd to defeat Red Wings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
Top defensemen to watch this season in NCAA

On Campus: Top defensemen to watch this season
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 30

Super 16: Rangers take top spot; Kings, Avalanche on rise
Trophy tracker best goalie Canucks Demko early favorite

Trophy Tracker: Demko early leader for Vezina as top goalie