Plante wins Hobey Baker Award as top NCAA men's hockey player

Max Plante, a Detroit Red Wings forward prospect, won the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Friday.

The 20-year-old Minnesota Duluth sophomore was voted the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey ahead of two other finalists, Denver defenseman Eric Pohlkamp, a San Jose Sharks prospect, and Michigan forward T.J. Hughes, an undrafted free agent.

“It was really a lot like the draft,” Plante said. “You can’t even really believe it. It feels like a dream, but it is your name. When your name is called, you have to stand up, and it was really super special to look around and see my family, and they’re all right there. It was really cool.”

Plante is Minnesota Duluth's seventh Hobey Baker winner and first since defenseman Scott Perunovich in 2020. Since the Hobey Baker Award was introduced in 1980-81, no NCAA school has had more winners than the Bulldogs.

“Duluth has a lot of history with the Hobie Baker,” Plante said.

A second-round pick (No. 47) in the 2024 NHL Draft, Plante led his team with 25 goals and 52 points, the most by a Minnesota Duluth player since 2011-12. He's one of 28 players with at least 51 points in the 82-year history of the program.

Plante is tied for second among NCAA players in goals and is third in points (52) in 40 games, and became the school's first National Collegiate Hockey Conference Forward of the Year. He was also named an All-NCHC First Team selection.

He is also tied for third in the NCAA in game-winning goals (six) and tied for eighth in power-play goals (eight) and is eighth in points per game (1.30).

Plante had at least a point in 29 games this season and ended the season with seven points (three goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak, including an assist in a 4-3 loss to Michigan in the Albany Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament on March 29.

“I, obviously, had a great year, but a lot of props to my linemates,” Plante said. “They made a bunch of plays for me, and I was the beneficiary of it.”