Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

NHL projected lineup projections

Bedard watch: Matchups with Matthews, MacKinnon

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, eye rare feat

Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello

Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win

NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 16

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken

Color of Hockey: Former goalie enjoying career as artist

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Dubois calls return to Winnipeg on Tuesday 'special game'

'21st Duck' Trent Sullivan honored for courage, perseverance

Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning

Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews

NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Chicago tonight

Lindholm, Flames 'not quite there, yet' on contract

Matthews leads 3 Stars of the Week

3-Stars-Week-01_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson and Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 15.

FIRST STAR – AUSTON MATTHEWS, C, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Matthews (6-0—6 in 2 GP) became the fifth player in NHL history – and just the second since the League's inaugural campaign (1917-18) – to record a hat trick in each of his first two games of a season, scoring three times in both a 6-5 shootout victory against the Montreal Canadiens Oct. 11 and a 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild Oct. 14. Matthews began 2023-24 (Oct. 11 vs. MTL) by becoming the 10th-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 300-goal milestone (482 GP) while also becoming the fourth player to register a hat trick in multiple season-opening games, following his four-goal League debut in 2016 17. He followed that up with his ninth career hat trick (Oct. 14 vs. MIN) to move into a tie with Reg Noble for the fifth-most in Maple Leafs history. The 26-year-old Matthews, a two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner (2021-22 and 2020-21), has scored a League-high 305 career goals since entering the NHL after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 (305-243—548 in 483 GP).

Matthews nets back-to-back hat tricks to start season

SECOND STAR – ELIAS PETTERSSON, C, VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Pettersson compiled 1-5—6 in two contests to power the Canucks to a season-opening home-and-home sweep of the Edmonton Oilers. Pettersson (1-3—4) was one of three Vancouver players to record a four-point performance in the team's season-opening 8-1 triumph Oct. 11 (also Brock Boeser: 4-0—4 and J.T. Miller: 1-3—4). The Canucks became the fourth team in NHL history – and first since the 1991-92 Calgary Flames – to have three players each register four-plus points in their season opener (also 1990-91 PIT and 1965-66 MTL). Pettersson added two more assists in a 4-3 win Oct. 14, making him the second player in franchise history with six-plus points through his first two games of a campaign (also Andre Boudrias: 1-5—6 in 1973-74). The 24-year-old Pettersson, who posted career highs in goals (39), assists (63) and points (102) in 2022-23, tops Vancouver in goals (137) and points (329) since his debut NHL season in 2018-19 (327 GP).

EDM@VAN: Pettersson fires home PPG through screen

THIRD STAR – EVGENI MALKIN, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Malkin collected 2-4—6 in three appearances to lift the Penguins to a pair of opening-week victories. Malkin was held off the scoresheet in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 10, but rebounded with 1-3—4 – his 29th career four-point outing and first since Jan. 10, 2023 vs. VAN (2-2—4) – in a 4-0 win versus the Washington Capitals Oct. 13. He then notched his second straight multi-point performance with 1-1—2, including the primary helper on Pittsburgh's go-ahead goal, in a 5-2 triumph against the Calgary Flames Oct. 14. The 37-year-old Malkin, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2004 NHL Draft, ranks third in the League in assists (762) and fourth in both goals (473) and points (1,235) since entering the NHL in 2006-07 (1,066 GP).

PIT@WSH: Malkin puts Penguins on the board