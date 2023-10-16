Matthews leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson and Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 15.

FIRST STAR – AUSTON MATTHEWS, C, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Matthews (6-0—6 in 2 GP) became the fifth player in NHL history – and just the second since the League's inaugural campaign (1917-18) – to record a hat trick in each of his first two games of a season, scoring three times in both a 6-5 shootout victory against the Montreal Canadiens Oct. 11 and a 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild Oct. 14. Matthews began 2023-24 (Oct. 11 vs. MTL) by becoming the 10th-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 300-goal milestone (482 GP) while also becoming the fourth player to register a hat trick in multiple season-opening games, following his four-goal League debut in 2016 17. He followed that up with his ninth career hat trick (Oct. 14 vs. MIN) to move into a tie with Reg Noble for the fifth-most in Maple Leafs history. The 26-year-old Matthews, a two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner (2021-22 and 2020-21), has scored a League-high 305 career goals since entering the NHL after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 (305-243—548 in 483 GP).