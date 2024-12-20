Murray back in NHL, to start for Maple Leafs against Sabres 

BUFFALO -- Matt Murray will play in an NHL game for the first time since April 2, 2023, when the goalie starts for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO).

It's been 628 days since the goalie’s last NHL appearance, playing 16:16 in relief in a 5-2 Toronto loss to the Detroit Red Wings. His last start was March 25, 2023, against the Carolina Hurricanes (a 5-3 loss).

“He still has a lot left in the tank and wants to continue playing,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Friday. “It takes a lot of hard work and he's already accomplished the ultimate goal a couple of times but he still has a lot of fire inside. Wants to get back to the form he had once.”

The 30-year-old didn’t play in the NHL last season after recovering from bilateral hip surgery he had in October 2023, returning on April 13, 2024, to play three games for Toronto of the American Hockey League.

Murray, who is 4-1-2 with one shutout, a 1.85 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in eight games in the AHL, was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Friday.

The game Friday is the first of a back-to-back set for the Maple Leafs, who are without goalie Anthony Stolarz, who is out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury sustained on Dec. 12.

Joseph Woll made 36 saves for the Maple Leafs in a 5-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

To make room for Murray, goalie Dennis Hildeby, who made 24 saves in a 5-3 win against Buffalo on Dec. 15, was assigned to the AHL.

“He's played well down there, and we thought we'd bring him up here and get him involved here tonight,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said of Murray. “With the Stolarz injury, veteran guy that's been around, and obviously the last couple years with injuries and things like that with him, but he's back to health.”