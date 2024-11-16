Irwin retires from NHL after 11 seasons

Matt Irwin has retired from the NHL after 11 seasons.

The 36-year-old defenseman played last season with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League, where he had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 65 games. He had five points (two goals, three assists) in 61 games for the Washington Capitals in 2022-23.

Irwin, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, went undrafted but had 93 points (25 goals, 68 assists) 461 NHL regular-season games with the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Anaheim Ducks and Capitals. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 47 Stanley Cup Playoff games and helped the Predators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.