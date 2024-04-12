Stone practices with Golden Knights, playoff return unclear

LAS VEGAS -- Mark Stone returned to practice Friday for the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time since being diagnosed with a lacerated spleen, but there is still no timetable for the forward's return to the lineup.

Stone was in a red noncontact jersey during the team's morning skate prior to its game against the Minnesota Wild (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSNX, TVAS). He has not played since Feb. 20 and was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season on March 10.

"It's good to see him out there. He's in a red jersey which means he's progressing from what his return to play would be," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday. "I'm not sure what's left on that (timeline). Obviously, he's got to get clearance for his injury. We'll see how it plays out down the road. Nice to have him back out there and see him back with the group.

At the time of the injury, Stone was second on the Golden Knights with 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 56 games and led the team in assists.

This will mark the second time that Stone will be sidelined to end the regular season. He missed the final 39 games last season with a back injury before returning for the Stanley Cup Playoffs to help the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, finishing with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 22 postseason games.

"I'm glad he's around and moving and back being part of the group because it's been a few years in a row he's had to sit part of that out," Cassidy said. "It can be tough for a guy mentally. … He's the captain. He's the leader of our team so to be around his teammates is terrific for everybody."

Cassidy said this injury was different than last season's so it was more difficult to predict when Stone would return to the ice.

"There's doubt with that type of injury," Cassidy said. "You don't know when he was coming back. There's scans and all these things he has to go through with an internal injury. You just don't know what's going on there. I'm not sure he did inside, to be honest. Now, he's at least been cleared to get out and be around people, just not in the heat of the battle. So that bodes well, for him and us."

The Golden Knights (42-28-8) hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and are three points behind the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division. Vegas can clinch a postseason berth on Friday.

"We could sense even the energy at practice this morning in the room, just having him back in the room around the guys is huge," defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "He's the leader here. He's an unbelievable hockey player, unbelievable guy. So it's a good sign to see him back out there with us."