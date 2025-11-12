Scheifele creating legacy with Jets similar to Hawerchuk

At the rate Mark Scheifele's career has orbited it wouldn't surprise if a second iconic Winnipeg Jet had a statue erected for him across from Canada Life Centre, where a life size replica of Dale Hawerchuk now stands.

The late Jets captain, Hawerchuk was the Gibraltar of his rising team during the 1980s, roughly equivalent to Wayne Gretzky helping the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup four times between 1984 and '88. Those who knew Hawerchuk best and know Scheifele, like Paul Maurice, see the similarity.

Maurice, coach of the two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, was Jets coach in 2013-14, Scheifele's first full NHL season. Six years later, Maurice had seen enough of Scheifele's magnificence to opine with remarks published in the Winnipeg Free Press on Oct. 15, 2023.

"Scheifele has that potential to be a one-team player that wins [the Cup] and is captain of it at some point and gets a bronze statue in front of the building," he said.

Though Scheifele has neither a Cup ring nor the Jets captaincy -- that belongs to Adam Lowry -- his value was underlined when he signed a seven-year, $59.5 contract with Winnipeg on Oct. 9, 2023.

"Both Dale and Mark shared one key component, their high hockey I.Q." Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff recently told me. "Despite playing in different eras, they have been students of the game. They shared a mutual desire to compete and be the best at what they did.

"Dale was the perfect teacher for Mark and continued to have an influence on the way Mark approached the game. Mark said that when he comes to the rink and sees Dale's statue, it reminds him of how special a person Dale was. 'Ducky' was an honorable, approachable athlete who loved to laugh and talk about hockey."