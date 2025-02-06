Marcus Pettersson signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Canucks

Deal begins next season; defenseman was traded from Penguins on Friday

pett_020525

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Marcus Pettersson signed a six-year, $33 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $5.5 million and begins next season.

The 28-year-old defenseman is in the final season of a five-year, $20,125,875 million contract ($4,025,175 million AAV) he signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 28, 2020. He has no points in two games for the Canucks since they acquired him and forward Drew O'Connor in a trade with the Penguins on Friday for forward Danton Heinen and defenseman Vincent Desharnais. Pittsburgh also received forward prospect Melvin Fernstrom and a conditional pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“In just a couple of games, Marcus has already shown us the type of leadership, poise and character that we want in a top-four defenseman,” Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said. “He has a calming influence on the ice, uses his long reach and hockey smarts to break up plays and has a good first pass to help us create more offensively. We are extremely happy to get this deal done and look forward to working with him in both the short term and long term.”

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (No. 38) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Pettersson has 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season. He has 151 points (17 goals, 134 assists) in 493 regular-season games with the Ducks, Penguins and Canucks, and four assists in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Canucks (24-18-11) next play Thursday, when they visit the San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP).

