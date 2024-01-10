Meeker-Stanowski goal-scoring mystery remains unsolved after 77 years

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week, Stan focuses on a bizarre game at Maple Leaf Gardens 77 years ago this week. World War II hero Howie Meeker scored a personal hat trick in the 1946-47 season. He played for a Stanley Cup winner, won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, and set a record for first-year players by scoring five goals in a single game against the Chicago Black Hawks on Jan. 8, 1947.

Meeker's quintet of red lights made headlines, except one teammate called his feat a fraud. This remark led to a seven-decade unsolved mystery.

Howie Meeker nearly lost his legs from an accidental grenade blast during World War II, yet somehow, he survived. Serving in the Canadian Army's engineering corps, he helped repair bridges spanning the Rhine River and returned to Toronto a hero looking for a job.

Another war hero, Maj. Conn Smythe, also returned to Toronto, where he regained his post as principal owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"One of my first challenges," Smythe said, "was to rebuild our hockey club. I had to get rid of the older guys and bring in youngsters."

One of them was Meeker, whose prewar hockey credentials were less than eye-catching. Somehow, he impressed Maple Leafs coach Hap Day and gained a place on the starting roster.

In his autobiography, "Golly Gee It's Me," Meeker explained how he lived his fantasy.

"For a 22-year-old guy just back from overseas," he wrote, "it was a hell of a thrill to gain a spot with the Leafs. Fellows like Syl Apps, Turk Broda and Bob Goldham were people I listened to and watched play all my life."

Excited for other reasons, 28-year-old defenseman Wally Stanowski knew he'd have to battle for one of the four openings at the position. Having played on Stanley Cup winners in 1942 and 1945, Stanowski still had to worry about Smythe's accent on youth.

"The old man (Smythe) was discouraged when we missed the (Stanley Cup Playoffs) in 1946," Stanowski remembered, "and I was part of that losing team. I knew that I could get cut the same as our past heroes like Sweeny Schriner and Lorne Carr. I was concerned about how things would go."