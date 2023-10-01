Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 1

Fraser Minten had a goal and an assist, and Alex Steeves had two assists for Toronto.

Kaiden Guhle scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault allowed three goals on 15 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Jakub Dobes, who stopped all seven shots he faced.

Matthew Knies gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead with a wraparound at 6:30 of the first period.

Minten made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 10:33 of the second period, and Nicholas Robertson pushed it to 3-0 at 19:47.

Guhle scored a short-handed goal at 11:29 of the third period for the 3-1 final.