Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

The Flames and Andrew Mangiapane are proud to announce details on a new community program titled Mange’s Breadsticks, a program created by Andrew Mangiapane and his fiancé Claudia and supported by the Flames Foundation and the Calgary Italian Open Society. The program will support the Youth Centres of Calgary (YCC) in Ogden and will provide youth at the centre the opportunity to learn and benefit from the basics of hockey. The program will run on Mondays and Wednesdays from October to March for two hours after-school. Andrew’s first visit to the program will take place on Wednesday, October 25th at 3:30 p.m.

Growing up as an underdog, Andrew wanted to support kids who felt the same, and provide them with the opportunities to learn to play hockey.

“Our vision is to play a role in breaking down barriers in the game of hockey and supporting kids who are told they can’t, they don’t have access, or that hockey is too expensive,” said Andrew Mangiapane. “Hockey should be available to everyone who loves the game or wants to learn. Calgary has given so much to Claudia and I, and we want to show our love back to this supportive community and help all the underdogs out there play the game we love so much.”

Funding for the program has been provided by Andrew and Claudia and is matched 100% by the Flames Foundation and the Calgary Italian Open Society. Funds will be directed to the Youth Centres of Calgary in Ogden to operate the program and provide snacks and hot meals for the participants.

"Thousands of athletic Calgary kids live in poverty and chaos, and lack what they need to thrive in school, in the playground, and in life. They do not have access to organizedhockey and to learn the love of the game that many of their peers enjoy” said Jane Wachowich, Executive Director of Youth Centres of Calgary. “We also know that the game of hockey keeps vulnerable kids out of harm’s way, allows them to build confidence and drive, and opens doors to opportunities that can help them break the cycles of poverty in their own lives. Those are the kids that we see every day at Youth Centres of Calgary. Thanks to Andrew and Claudia we can give these kids a chance to experience the joy of the game. A leveling of the playing field. Thank you, Andrew and Claudia along with the Flames Foundation. You are making our kids’ dreams come true.”

More information on the Youth Centres of Calgary can be found here.

About Youth Centres of Calgary in Ogden

Youth Centres of Calgary (YCC) is a registered non-profit organization that operates a “home away from home” after school and during the summer months for at-risk kids in the underserved and low-income community of Ogden. This is a safe place for children who struggle in their community and home lives to “be a kid”, have access to food, and to connect regularly with adults who truly care.

About the Calgary Italian Open Society

The Calgary Italian Open Society actively supports Calgary and area children & senior focused not-for-profit agencies and individual needs. The Society also works with initiatives that support programs and events showcasing Italian culture in the community. Since their inception in 2001, the Calgary Italian Open Society has raised over $1 million for Calgary and area charities.

About the Calgary Flames Foundation

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. The Calgary Flames Foundation has been helping kids play and prosper since 1983 and with help from fans and donors has donated over $60 million to southern Alberta charities since inception. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com