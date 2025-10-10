Kings at Jets projected lineups

KINGS (1-1-0) at JETS (0-1-0)
1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo -- Jonathan Toews -- Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Colin Miller
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)
Status report
The Kings skated in Los Angeles on Friday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 6-5 shootout win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. … The Jets swapped wings during practice Friday, moving Iafallo up to the Toews line, and Nyquist to Namestnikov's line, but will otherwise dress the same lineup they deployed in a 5-4 season-opening loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.