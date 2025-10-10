Kings at Jets projected lineups

KINGS (1-1-0) at JETS (0-1-0)

1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo -- Jonathan Toews -- Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Colin Miller

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)

Status report

The Kings skated in Los Angeles on Friday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 6-5 shootout win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. … The Jets swapped wings during practice Friday, moving Iafallo up to the Toews line, and Nyquist to Namestnikov's line, but will otherwise dress the same lineup they deployed in a 5-4 season-opening loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.