Kings at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (1-1-0) at JETS (0-1-0)

1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo -- Jonathan Toews -- Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Colin Miller

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)

Status report

The Kings skated in Los Angeles on Friday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 6-5 shootout win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. … The Jets swapped wings during practice Friday, moving Iafallo up to the Toews line, and Nyquist to Namestnikov's line, but will otherwise dress the same lineup they deployed in a 5-4 season-opening loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Latest News

Start time changed for Red Wings-Maple Leafs game Monday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Drouin suspended 1 game for actions in Islanders game

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL Status Report: Norris likely out for Sabres against Bruins

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 10

16-game Saturday in NHL gives fans plenty of options

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Drouin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Islanders game

NHL Saturday, NHL Sunday broadcast schedule unveiled for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Canucks score 4 in 3rd, defeat Flames in Foote’s coaching debut

Marchment scores, Lambert wins Kraken coaching debut against Ducks

Smith scores in OT, Golden Knights rally past Sharks

MacKinnon, Avalanche hold off Mammoth

Toews enjoys emotional Jets debut despite loss to Stars

Stars hold off Jets despite Connor’s hat trick, spoil Toews NHL return