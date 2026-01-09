Kings at Jets projected lineups

KINGS (18-14-10) at JETS (15-22-5)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Taylor Ward -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Jeff Malott
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Samuel Helenius -- Andre Lee
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Jacob Moverare
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Corey Perry, Cole Guttman
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter
Cole Koepke -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Vladislav Namestnikov
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back)
Status report
Moore was placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward will miss his fifth straight game. ... The Kings recalled Guttman, a forward, from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Los Angeles is expected to dress the same 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. … Other than Comrie starting, the Jets are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.