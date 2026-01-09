Kings at Jets projected lineups

KINGS (18-14-10) at JETS (15-22-5)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Taylor Ward -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Jeff Malott

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Samuel Helenius -- Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Corey Perry, Cole Guttman

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Cole Koepke -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Vladislav Namestnikov

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back)

Status report

Moore was placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward will miss his fifth straight game. ... The Kings recalled Guttman, a forward, from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Los Angeles is expected to dress the same 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. … Other than Comrie starting, the Jets are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.