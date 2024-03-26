Kopitar, Kings hold off Canucks for 4th straight win

Kevin Fiala and Blake Lizotte scored, and Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Kings (38-22-11), who opened a four-game Canadian road trip with their fifth win in their past six games.

Brock Boeser and Sam Lafferty scored, and Casey DeSmith made 16 saves for the Canucks (45-19-8), who could have clinched a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win. Vancouver lost for the first time in four games and in regulation for the second time in the past 10 (7-2-1).

Fiala gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the first period on the rush after the Canucks got caught with only one defenseman on the ice on a change. Pierre-Luc Dubois passed from the right dot to Fiala alone just inside the left circle for a quick shot into an open net before DeSmith could push across.

Lafferty tied it 1-1 at 12:50, cutting through the low slot and tucking the puck past the outstretched glove of a sprawled Talbot from the far edge of the crease.

Lizotte put the Kings back ahead 2-1 at 16:29 of the second period, scoring on a delayed penalty to Carson Soucy. With Talbot on the bench for an extra attacker, Kopitar passed cross-ice to Lizotte at the right dot for one-timer that went in off both of Soucy’s skates in front.

Kopitar extended it to 3-1 at 18:20 when he circled around behind the net and tapped the puck in after his shot from the right circle popped out of DeSmith’s glove and bounced to the far post. It was the fourth straight multipoint game for Kopitar, who has nine points (four goals, five assists) during the streak.

Boeser cut it to 3-2 at 17:07 with DeSmith pulled for the extra attacker when his slap shot from the top of the right circle bounced in off Kopitar’s skate in the slot.

Vancouver got a power play with 21 seconds left and DeSmith pulled again, but only got one shot off.

Canucks center Elias Lindholm missed his first game since being acquired from the Calgary Flames in a Jan. 31 trade with an undisclosed injury and is day to day.