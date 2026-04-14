Kings at Canucks projected lineups

KINGS (35-26-19) at CANUCKS (24-48-8)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSC
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Mathieu Joseph -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Jeff Malott (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Marco Rossi -- Linus Karlsson
Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander
Curtis Douglas -- Ty Mueller -- Aatu Raty
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Elias Pettersson -- Kirill Kudryavtsev
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Max Sasson, Victor Mancini
Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate after a 5-3 win at the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday. ... Kuemper is expected to start after Forsberg started the previous four games. ... The Canucks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.