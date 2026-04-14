Kings at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (35-26-19) at CANUCKS (24-48-8)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSC

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Mathieu Joseph -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Jeff Malott (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Marco Rossi -- Linus Karlsson

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander

Curtis Douglas -- Ty Mueller -- Aatu Raty

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Elias Pettersson -- Kirill Kudryavtsev

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Max Sasson, Victor Mancini

Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate after a 5-3 win at the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday. ... Kuemper is expected to start after Forsberg started the previous four games. ... The Canucks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

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