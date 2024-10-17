Matthews has goal, 2 assists to power Maple Leafs past Kings

Bobby McMann scored twice, William Nylander had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner had three assists for the Maple Leafs (3-1-0), who have won three in a row. Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves.

Alex Turcotte and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (1-1-2), who lost 8-7 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators on Monday. David Rittich allowed four goals on 14 shots before he was replaced by Pheonix Copley midway through the second period, who made 10 saves in relief.

McMann put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 6:54 of the first period. After Max Domi’s pass bounced off Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, McMann got to the loose puck in the slot and beat Rittich with a snap shot.

Matthews scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-0 at 8:49. He fanned on a wrist shot in the slot, recovered the loose puck, then fired a snap shot past Rittich’s blocker from just inside the left circle.

McMann pushed it to 3-0 at 17:12 when he took a lead pass from Nylander and shot blocker side on a breakaway.

Morgan Rielly made it 4-0 at 7:56 of the second period with a redirection in front off Jake McCabe’s centering pass from the side boards.

The Maple Leafs scored their first power-play goal of the season on their 12th attempt at 18:31 to make it 5-0 when Nylander scored a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Turcotte cut it to 5-1 at 2:42 of the third period when he took a pass from Andre Lee in the slot and beat Stolarz with a snap shot. The assist was Lee’s first NHL point in his fourth game.

Fiala made it 5-2 at 9:03 when he backhanded in a loose puck at the top of the crease.

Tavares backhanded a shot over Copley's glove at the top of the crease on the power play at 17:16 for the 6-2 final.