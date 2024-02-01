Turcotte gets 1st NHL goal, Kings defeat Predators to end 4-game skid

Filip Forsberg scored, and Juuse Saros made 20 saves for the Predators (26-23-2), who lost their third straight (0-2-1) and are 1-3-1 in the past five games.

“I loved our effort,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I loved our game. I thought, besides those few little details that were missed out on, we did all the things that make us a good team. Unfortunately, we didn’t finish. I thought we created. I thought we played with a lot of pace. I thought we had the puck most of the game.”

Grundstrom gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the first period with a shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush after stealing the puck at center ice.

“We wanted to bring some energy tonight and have positive shifts for our team,” Lewis said. “We had a few good chances there. It was awesome to see [Turcotte] get his first one. That’s a huge boost for the team, too. Everyone is excited. And [Grundstrom] hadn’t scored for a while either (since Nov. 25), so I’m sure he was pretty happy about that. It was a good night.”

Turcotte made it 2-0 at 5:36 of the second period with a short side shot from the left circle off a pass by Trevor Moore.

“That was all [Moore],” Turcotte said. “He made a great play through the neutral zone, and I just kind of found the opening. He got it to me, and I just ripped it, and I was fortunate for it to go in. It was awesome.”

Nashville appeared to cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal by Tyson Barrie at 6:09, but Los Angeles successfully challenged for goaltender interference by Cody Glass on the play.

Forsberg converted on a rebound off the end boards to bring the Predators within 2-1 at 5:15 of the third period.

“I think in the new year, we haven’t gotten the points that we’ve wanted,” Forsberg said. “There’s been games that we’ve left points on the board. But I think we’re finding our game. If somebody would’ve told me we would be in this spot before the season, I probably still would’ve liked to play for it because I like the talent that we have. But at the same time, we’re in the mix and we’re still growing."