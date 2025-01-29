Kings at Panthers projected lineups

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Jordan Spence

Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas,

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Doughty has been activated from injured reserve and will make his season debut. He missed the first 47 games of the season because of a broken ankle sustained during a preseason game Sept. 25. … The Kings sent forward Samuel Helenius to Ontario of the American Hockey League. Thomas, a forward, could replace Helenius, or Los Angeles could opt for a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Fiala missed the morning skate because of an illness. Coach Jm Hiller said he will be a game-time decision. … Florida returned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Gadjovich is taking contact in practice but the forward is not ready to play. He's been out since Dec. 20.