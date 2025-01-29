Kings at Panthers projected lineups
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Jordan Spence
Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas,
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Doughty has been activated from injured reserve and will make his season debut. He missed the first 47 games of the season because of a broken ankle sustained during a preseason game Sept. 25. … The Kings sent forward Samuel Helenius to Ontario of the American Hockey League. Thomas, a forward, could replace Helenius, or Los Angeles could opt for a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Fiala missed the morning skate because of an illness. Coach Jm Hiller said he will be a game-time decision. … Florida returned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Gadjovich is taking contact in practice but the forward is not ready to play. He's been out since Dec. 20.