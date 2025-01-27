Kings at Red Wings projected lineups

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle)

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Joe Veleno -- Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen – Christian Fischer – Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: None

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (undisclosed)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Tarasenko is questionable with an illness; they’ll have a player on standby in case he isn’t able to play. … Compher, a forward, is day to day after a hit from defenseman Emil Lilleberg during a 2-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Doughty is with the Kings on their road trip and is expected to play once he gets full clearance from the medical staff.