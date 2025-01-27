Kings at Red Wings projected lineups
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle)
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Joe Veleno -- Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen – Christian Fischer – Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: None
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (undisclosed)
Status report
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Tarasenko is questionable with an illness; they’ll have a player on standby in case he isn’t able to play. … Compher, a forward, is day to day after a hit from defenseman Emil Lilleberg during a 2-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Doughty is with the Kings on their road trip and is expected to play once he gets full clearance from the medical staff.