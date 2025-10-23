Kings at Stars projected lineups

KINGS (2-3-2) at STARS (3-3-0)
9 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Anze Kopitar (foot)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne -- Tyler Seguin -- Colin Blackwell
Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Los Angeles held an optional morning skate. … Kings goalie Pheonix Copley was placed on waivers on Wednesday. … Duchene, a forward, will miss his third game in the past four since a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14.