Kings at Stars projected lineups

KINGS (2-3-2) at STARS (3-3-0)

9 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Anze Kopitar (foot)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne -- Tyler Seguin -- Colin Blackwell

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Los Angeles held an optional morning skate. … Kings goalie Pheonix Copley was placed on waivers on Wednesday. … Duchene, a forward, will miss his third game in the past four since a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14.

