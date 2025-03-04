Knight makes 41 saves in debut, Blackhawks cruise past Kings

Donato, Mikheyev each has goal, assist; Los Angeles drops 4th in row

Kings at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Spencer Knight made 41 saves in his Chicago Blackhawks debut, a 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on Monday.

The Blackhawks acquired Knight and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers on Saturday for defenseman Seth Jones and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (19-35-7), who have won two in a row following a five-game skid. Teuvo Teravainen had two assists.

Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (31-20-8), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1). Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 18 shots.

Alec Martinez put Chicago ahead 1-0 at 10:57 of the first period. Martinez’s shot from the right point got past Kuemper through a screen of three players in front of the net.

Kopitar tied it 1-1 at 11:39. He took a pass in the slot from Alex Turcotte and put a wrist shot past Knight’s glove.

Mikheyev gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead 46 seconds into the second period. Teravainen’s shot from the slot was stopped by Kuemper, but Teravainen got the rebound and slid a pass across to Mikheyev in the left face-off circle.

Ethan Del Mastro extended it to 3-1 at 13:30 when his shot from the left-wing boards went in off the left skate of Kings defenseman Jacob Moverare.

Andreas Athanasiou pushed it to 4-1 at 1:20 of the third period with his first goal of the season. Athanasiou, recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Feb. 28, scored from the slot after taking a pass from Colton Dach from behind the net. It was his first NHL goal since April 14, 2024 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Donato scored an empty-net goal at 18:30 for the 5-1 final.

