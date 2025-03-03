Kings at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (31-19-8) at BLACKHAWKS (18-35-7)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Landon Slaggert -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Alec Martinez

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Petr Mrazek, TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (lower body), Nick Foligno (back), Philipp Kurashev (hand)

Status report

Kuemper is expected to start after Rittich made 30 saves in a 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Saturday. … Knight will make his Blackhawks debut after being acquired in a trade from the Florida Panthers for defenseman Seth Jones on Saturday. … Crevier was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Kurashev, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday.

