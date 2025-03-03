Kings at Blackhawks projected lineups
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe
Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Landon Slaggert -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Alec Martinez
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Petr Mrazek, TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (lower body), Nick Foligno (back), Philipp Kurashev (hand)
Status report
Kuemper is expected to start after Rittich made 30 saves in a 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Saturday. … Knight will make his Blackhawks debut after being acquired in a trade from the Florida Panthers for defenseman Seth Jones on Saturday. … Crevier was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Kurashev, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday.