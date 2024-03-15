Kings at Blackhawks

KINGS (33-21-11) at BLACKHAWKS (18-43-5)
8:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe
Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Landon Slaggert -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Zach Sanford
Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol)
Status report
Talbot will make his eighth start in nine games, with Rittich the likely starter at the Dallas Stars on Saturday. ... The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a third straight game. ... Soderblom and Mrazek will alternate starts for the eighth consecutive game. ... Slaggert will make his NHL debut; he signed a two-year, entry-level contract Sunday following the conclusion of his season at Notre Dame.