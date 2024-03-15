Kings at Blackhawks

KINGS (33-21-11) at BLACKHAWKS (18-43-5)

8:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe

Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Landon Slaggert -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Zach Sanford

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol)

Status report

Talbot will make his eighth start in nine games, with Rittich the likely starter at the Dallas Stars on Saturday. ... The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a third straight game. ... Soderblom and Mrazek will alternate starts for the eighth consecutive game. ... Slaggert will make his NHL debut; he signed a two-year, entry-level contract Sunday following the conclusion of his season at Notre Dame.