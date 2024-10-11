Kopitar gets natural hat trick in 3rd, Kings open with win against Sabres

Breaks tie on power play with 1:38 remaining, Kuemper makes 32 saves for Los Angeles

Kings at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Anze Kopitar scored a natural hat trick in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 1:38 remaining, for the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-1 win in their season opener against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves for the Kings.

Alex Tuch scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves for the Sabres (0-3-0).

Kopitar tied it 1-1 13 seconds into the third when he received a pass in the slot from Alex Laferriere and beat Luukkonen glove side.

He then put Los Angeles ahead 2-1 at 18:22, scoring a power-play goal from the top of the left circle.

Kopitar completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal with 42 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.

Tuch scored on a short-handed breakaway to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 16:55 of the second period. Kuemper got a piece of the initial shot with his glove but, Tuch stayed with it and lifted the rebound over the goalie’s left pad.

