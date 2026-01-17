Kings at Ducks projected lineups

KINGS (19-16-12) at DUCKS (23-21-3)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+
Kings projected lineup
Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Corey Perry, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Poehling -- Sam Colangelo
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jeffrey Viel
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Drew Helleson
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate following The Ducks' 3-2 shootout win at the Kings on Friday. … Forsberg is expected to start after Kuemper made 26 saves Friday. … Carlsson, a forward, will miss 3-5 weeks after having a procedure Friday to treat a Morel-Lavallee lesion in his left thigh. … Husso is likely to start after Dostal made 26 saves Friday. ... Viel could make his Anaheim debut after being acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Friday.