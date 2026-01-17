Kings at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
KINGS (19-16-12) at DUCKS (23-21-3)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+

Kings projected lineup

Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Corey Perry, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Poehling -- Sam Colangelo

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jeffrey Viel

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Drew Helleson

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate following The Ducks' 3-2 shootout win at the Kings on Friday. … Forsberg is expected to start after Kuemper made 26 saves Friday. … Carlsson, a forward, will miss 3-5 weeks after having a procedure Friday to treat a Morel-Lavallee lesion in his left thigh. … Husso is likely to start after Dostal made 26 saves Friday. ... Viel could make his Anaheim debut after being acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Friday.

