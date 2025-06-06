O'Connor expected to miss start of next season for Avalanche

Forward has hip surgery, projected recovery time is 5-6 months

Logan OConnor COL

© (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Logan O'Connor is expected to miss the beginning of next season after having surgery to repair an injured hip on Friday.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The expected recovery time is 5-6 months, which would project O'Connor's return between Nov. 6 and Dec. 6.

The 28-year-old forward had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 80 games during the regular season and was second on the Avalanche in scoring during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games.

Colorado (49-29-4) finished third in the Central Division this season and was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in seven games in the Western Conference First Round.

Originally signed by the Avalanche as a free agent on July 23, 2018, O'Connor has 103 goals (45 goals, 58 assists) in 343 NHL games, all with Colorado, and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 38 playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

He will begin the first of a six-year contract next season that he signed on Sept. 23, 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed.

