Lindgrens ready for 'nerve-wracking' Eastern Conference series between Capitals, Rangers

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Charlie Lindgren received the text from his brother, Ryan Lindgren, not long after he got off the ice Tuesday night.

Charlie's Washington Capitals had just clinched the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

That set up a first-round series against Ryan's New York Rangers,

"Nice job," Ryan’s text said, according to Charlie. "Great job on the back-to-back. I'll talk to you after Round One."

Charlie replied, "Sounds good."

And thus began the radio silence between Charlie, the Capitals starting goalie, and Ryan, a Rangers top-pair defenseman, that will last until the completion of the best-of-7 series. New York hosts Washington for Game 1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, MSG, SN, TVAS).

"It's obviously exciting," Charlie said. "I have a lot of love for my brother, a lot of respect for the way he plays the game. My parents and my brother and my grandpa, everyone's extremely excited. But I don't want to lose focus. It's not me vs. my brother. It's the Capitals vs. the Rangers."

The Lindgrens will be the 36th set of brothers to play at least one NHL playoff game against each other, according to NHL Stats & Information. This will be only the fourth instance of one of the brothers being a skater and the other a goalie, following Phil and goalie brother Tony Esposito (13 total games between the 1970 NHL Semifinals, 1974 NHL Semifinals and 1975 NHL Preliminary Round), Jean-Francois and Bob Sauve (two games in the 1984 Adams Division Semifinals) and Paul and Tiny Thompson (two games in the 1929 Stanley Cup Final).

"Obviously it's a little weird," Ryan said. "But I think once you get into it, you're playing hockey and it's playoffs. I'm excited. I'm sure he's excited. It should be a good battle."

Ryan said he and Charlie usually talk, "All the time. We're really close." During their communication blackout, the rest of their family will be caught in the middle.

Father Bob and brother Andrew plan to travel from Minnesota to attend the first two games in New York. Their mother, Jennifer, and 84-year-old grandfather, Ed Fleetham, will be at Games 3 and 4 in Washington.