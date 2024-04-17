Kucherov can complete ‘remarkable’ season with Art Ross Trophy for Lightning 

WASHINGTON -- Nikita Kucherov usually let’s his play do his talking for him.
Although the talented Tampa Bay Lightning forward has occasionally broken from his softspoken public persona to praise the performances of teammates -- for example, his rant in support of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs -- efforts to get him to speak about his own accomplishments are usually futile.
So, if you want to know what it would mean to him to win the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leader in points or the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player this season, you’re better off seeking other voices, though even his teammates don’t seem to know.
“He never talks about it, so if it is on his mind, he keeps it to himself,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said last week. “He’s a guy that just puts the work in and you see the results. It’s been a special year. You look at all the different statistics, and he’s a guy that no matter who he’s on the ice with, he’s elevating their game, and this year more than ever.
“He’s the reason why we made the playoffs. So, just a heck of a year, a special year.”
How special?
Kucherov heads into the Lightning’s regular-season finale against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS), leading the NHL with 142 points (43 goals, 99 assists) in 80 games, four ahead of Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, who has 138 points (51 goals, 87 assists) in 81 games, and 10 ahead of Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, who has 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in 75 games.
Kucherov needs one assist to become the fifth player in NHL history with 100 in a season, following McDavid, who got his 100th assist against the San Jose Sharks on Monday, and also joining Wayne Gretzky (11 times, most recently when he had 122 in 1990-91), Mario Lemieux (114 in 1988-89) and Bobby Orr (102 in 1970-71). Kucherov got his 99th assist by setting up Stamkos’ 40th goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.